Ousted Mali president and prime minister freed from military detention

Malian Prime Minister Moctar Ouane during his official visit in Bamako, Mali October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Lorgerie

Mali's ousted interim president and prime minister were freed on Wednesday night after they were arrested and detained by the military for three days, an aid to the vice president said.

Interim president Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were taken to a military base outside the capital on Monday after a Cabinet reshuffle in which two officers lost their posts.

Vice President Assimi Goita announced their resignations on Wednesday.

