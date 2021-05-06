Skip to main content

AfricaOusting hold-out regional governor, Congo's president tightens control

Reuters
2 minute read

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Thursday struck a heavy blow against his predecessor and political rival Joseph Kabila as his allies ousted the governor of Tanganyika province.

It was the latest move by Tshisekedi's supporters to seize levers of power from Kabila, whose younger brother Zoe Kabila has run the southeastern territory for the last two years and was the only governor refusing to align himself with Tshisekedi.

In October, Tshisekedi appointed three judges to Democratic Republic of Congo's constitutional court, the first in a series of manoeuvres that unshackled him from Kabila, then his coalition partner.

Tshisekedi formed a new coalition in December and went on to remove Kabila’s allies at the head of both houses of parliament, along with the prime minister.

On Thursday, 13 lawmakers in Tanganyika voted to oust Zoe Kabila, while another 10 were not present, and none voted against, said Nkulu Nemba, president of the local assembly.

They accused Zoe Kabila, among other things, of bad governance and misappropriating $1.9 million of unpaid salaries and other funds, according to the motion. Zoe Kabila declined to comment on the allegations.

"We had the presence of a strong governor instead of having a strong government," said Cyrille Kimpu, the provincial assembly's rapporteur.

Roughly the size of England, Tanganyika province often witnesses violent clashes between its different communities, driven by social tensions and land disputes.

"The governorship is of course a very important position, politically and for economic interests," said Onesphore Sematumba from the International Crisis Group, noting that the next presidential election was only two years away.

"I think this is being done with an eye on 2023."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 7:12 AM UTCKenya set to appoint first female chief justice at sensitive moment

Kenyan judge Martha Koome has defended dissidents and helped to write women's rights into the constitution - now she's on track to be the first female chief justice in a country where the role is particularly sensitive.

AfricaWeak and tattered, 29 students freed in Nigeria's Kaduna
AfricaStudy finds around 15% of Ivory Coast's cocoa farms are in protected forest
AfricaSomalia reviving ties with Kenya after nearly six-month break
AfricaKenya statistics office delays release of annual economic survey

Kenya has delayed the release of its annual economic survey that will give details of its performance in 2020 due to challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the statistics office said.