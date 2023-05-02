Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN

[1/2] Sudanese refugees who have fled the violence in their country gather to receive food supplements from World Food Programme (WFP), near the border between Sudan and Chad, in Koufroun, Chad April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Mahamat Ramadane















GENEVA, May 2 (Reuters) - A United Nations refugee official said on Tuesday that more than 100,000 refugees have now crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries to escape the conflict that erupted last month.

"Over 100,000 refugees are estimated to be among those who have now crossed to neighbouring countries, including Sudanese refugees," Olga Sarrado, spokesperson at United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Emma Farge; editing by Matthias Williams











