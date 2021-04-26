Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AfricaPepco open to M&A opportunities, says CEO

Reuters
1 minute read

Discount retailer Pepco Group, which will list in Warsaw this year, is open to possible merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities but has no specific plans in this area at the moment, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

"Our current view is that all of our plans that we have now, can be delivered organically, but we are open-minded to M&A," Andy Bond told a call with journalists. "We do not have specific plans."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 10:47 AM UTCTotal declares force majeure on Mozambique LNG after attacks

French energy group Total (TOTF.PA) has declared force majeure on its $20 billion Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in Mozambique and confirmed it had withdrawn all staff from the construction site after Islamic State-linked insurgent attacks last month.

AfricaUganda says may approach creditors for suspension of debt repayments
AfricaSouth African study using J&J vaccine will resume on Wednesday
AfricaSomali ex-leader says soldiers attacked his home, blames president
AfricaEthiopia receives two bids for two telecoms operating licences