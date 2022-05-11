1 minute read
Plane with 11 on board crashes in central Cameroon
DAKAR, May 11 (Reuters) - A small passenger plane carrying 11 people crashed in a forest in central Cameroon on Wednesday and rescue efforts are underway to locate possible survivors, the transport ministry said.
The cause of the crash and the identity of those on board was not immediately clear.
Reporting by Edward McAllister Editing by Chris Reese
