Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Police death toll from militant attack in Burkina Faso rises to 15

2 minute read

OUAGADOUGOU, June 23 (Reuters) - Four police officers who had gone missing after a militant attack in Burkina Faso on Monday have been found dead, raising the police death toll to 15, police sources said on Wednesday.

The ambush occurred while the unit was on a relief mission to the town of Yirgou, which has been hit by recent violence, Security Minister Ousseini Compaore said in a statement. read more

Initially 11 police officers were reported killed and four missing. Five police sources told Reuters that the four missing were now confirmed dead.

Attacks by militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State are surging across Africa's Sahel region, killing thousands and displacing millions across Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

About 1.2 million people have been displaced by the violence in Burkina Faso. At least 132 people were killed by insurgents last month in the worst single attack yet. read more

Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; writing by Nellie Peyton; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 10:06 AM UTCOfficials count ballots after Ethiopia's election, new fighting reported in Tigray

Officials in Ethiopia counted ballots on Tuesday after a parliamentary election billed as the first free vote in the country's history but marred by an opposition boycott, war and reports of irregularities in some areas.

AfricaDozens of Congo's rebels lay down weapons in the east
AfricaU.N. expert says Eritrea has 'effective control' in parts of Tigray
AfricaEthiopians vote as opposition alleges some irregularities
AfricaMauritania arrests former president amid corruption probe