Polish bishop accused of shielding abusive priests dies

WARSAW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Former Polish bishop Edward Janiak, who resigned last year after being accused of shielding priests known to have sexually abused children, has died, the Episcopate said on Thursday.

Janiak, who was bishop of Kalisz, stepped down after church leaders in Poland referred him to the Vatican for judgment after the release of a film purporting to show that he failed to take action against priests who were known to have abused children. Janiak had denied wrongdoing.

