Polls open in Kenya's presidential, legislative and local elections

Workers from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) prepare a polling centre ahead of the opening of the general election in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Millions of Kenyans started to cast their ballots for a new president, parliament and local authorities on Tuesday, live footage on local television stations showed.

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are leading in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is stepping down after serving since April 2013, due to constitutional term limits.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

