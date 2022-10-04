Prices of petrol and diesel fall in Sudan - ministry statement

A man looks at fuel prices at a petrol station in Khartoum, Sudan, File. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah















DUBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Petrol prices in Sudan fell on Tuesday from 700 Sudanese pounds to 522 pounds ($0.9235) per litre, the country's energy ministry said in a statement following its monthly pricing review.

Diesel prices also decreased slightly from 687 Sudanese pounds to 672 pounds per litre.

($1 = 565.2502 Sudanese pounds)

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Christopher Cushing











