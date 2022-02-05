Prices of petrol and diesel rise in Sudan -Reuters witness

Motorcyclists queue for fuel at a fuel station in Khartoum, Sudan February 10, 2020. Picture taken February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Khartoum, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Petrol prices in Sudan jumped on Saturday by 46 Sudanese pounds to 408 pounds (93 cents) per litre, while diesel prices also increased by 44 pounds to reach 390 pounds per litre, a Reuters witness said.

There were repeated fuel price hikes last year as Sudan completed a process of phasing out subsidies on fuel, which is now meant to follow global prices.

($1 = 440.2992 Sudanese pounds)

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Alison Williams

