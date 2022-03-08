Prominent Sudanese Politician Babiker Faisal detained - party sources

KHARTOUM, March 8 (Reuters) - Prominent Sudanese politician Babiker Faisal, a member of a taskforce working to dismantle the country's previous regime, was detained on Tuesday, his Unionist Association party said in a statement.

Most of the taskforce's most prominent members have been arrested recently on corruption charges following a call by military leaders for a review of its work after an October coup.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Andrew Heavens

