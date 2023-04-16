Qatar Airways suspends flights to Sudan due to closure of Khartoum international airport















CAIRO, April 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways announced the suspension of its flights to Sudan due to the closure of Khartoum International Airport, Qatar News Agency said on Sunday.

Fighting erupted on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's transitional governing Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is deputy head of the council.

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; editing by Philippa Fletcher











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.