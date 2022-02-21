1 minute read
Royal Air Maroc to launch new Casablanca-Tel Aviv route - news agency
Feb 21 (Reuters) - Morocco's Royal Air Maroc plans to launch a new Casablanca-Tel Aviv route on March 13, Moroccan state news agency MAP reported on Monday.
The announcement came as Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbivai paid an official visit to Morocco as the two countries look to broaden cooperation since they normalised ties in 2020.
Reporting by Moataz Mohammed, writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Gareth Jones
