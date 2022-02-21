Royal Air Maroc to launch new Casablanca-Tel Aviv route - news agency

The CN-ROP Royal Air Maroc Boeing 737 makes its final approach for landing at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Morocco's Royal Air Maroc plans to launch a new Casablanca-Tel Aviv route on March 13, Moroccan state news agency MAP reported on Monday.

The announcement came as Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbivai paid an official visit to Morocco as the two countries look to broaden cooperation since they normalised ties in 2020.

read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moataz Mohammed, writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.