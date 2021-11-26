Skip to main content
Reuters home
Africa

Rwanda reinstates 24-hour quarantine for all foreign visitors over COVID-19 variant

1 minute read

Buses wait at the Nyabugogo Bus Park in Kigali, Rwanda. March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Maggie Andresen

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Rwanda will reinstate a mandatory 24-hour quarantine for all visitors arriving from Nov. 28 after the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant, its health ministry said on Friday.

"Following confirmation of a serious new #COVID19 variant detected in Southern Africa, @RwandaHealth is reinstating the obligatory 24-hour quarantine in designated hotels for all persons arriving into Rwanda, effective Sunday ... at noon," it said on its Twitter account. Those who quarantine will do so at their own expense, it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by George Obulutsa, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters