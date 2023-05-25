Rwandan genocide suspect Kayishema arrested in South Africa - U.N. tribunal















AMSTERDAM, May 25 (Reuters) - Rwandan genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema was arrested in South Africa on Wednesday, the United Nations tribunal for war crimes committed in Rwanda said on Thursday.

Kayishema is alleged to have orchestrated the killing of approximately 2,000 Tutsi refugees at the Nyange Catholic Church during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals said.

He has been at large since 2001.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alex Richardson











