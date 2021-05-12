Skip to main content

AfricaRwanda's economy to recover this year, more spending seen -official

Clement Uwiringiyimana
2 minute read

Rwanda's economy is expected to grow 5.1% this year after contracting 3.4% in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Tushabe Richard, minister of state in charge of the National Treasury, said growth would accelerate to 7.0% in 2022 then to an average of 7.8% across 2023 and 2024, driven by agriculture, industry, mining and construction.

"This growth projection reflects the actions already in place or that will be put in place by Government to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19," Tushabe said.

Tushabe also said Rwanda plans to increase spending in the 2020/21 fiscal year which starts July 1 by 10%, to 3.807 trillion Rwandan francs ($3.82 billion).

Donors will fund 16% of the budget with the rest coming from revenue and debt, Tushabe told Rwanda's parliament in a virtual session while presenting a draft budget.

He said the country would borrow 651.5 billion francs internationally but did not give details. Rwanda, like other East African nations, will present its final budget in June.

($1 = 997.2900 Rwandan francs)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · May 11, 2021 · 4:33 PM UTCPower generation woes in Ivory Coast and Ghana hit industry and neighbours

A drop in electricity generation in Ivory Coast and Ghana has left households and businesses fuming as well as cutting power supplies to neighbouring West African countries Mali and Burkina Faso, officials said.

AfricaCameroonian transgender women convicted of 'attempted homosexuality'
AfricaKenya plans to set up emissions trading system
AfricaRwanda's economy to recover this year, more spending seen -official

Rwanda's economy is expected to grow 5.1% this year after contracting 3.4% in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

AfricaEXCLUSIVE UAE to help Sudan secure all petroleum needs through flexible agreement - Sudanese minister

The United Arab Emirates has committed to supplying Sudan's full requirements of petroleum products through a contract by the UAE's state oil producer ADNOC, Sudan's cabinet affairs minister Khalid Omer Yousif told Reuters on Tuesday.