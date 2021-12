Passengers queue to get a PCR test against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before traveling on international flights, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

CAPE TOWN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Africa lifted a midnight to 4 a.m. curfew on movement with immediate effect as it believes the country has passed the peak of its fourth COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, a cabinet statement said on Thursday.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Chris Reese

