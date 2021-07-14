Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
S.Africa looking into deploying more military to quell unrest, president says

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 11, 2021. Esa Alexander/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, July 14 (Reuters) - The South African government is looking into expanding the deployment of the military after days of looting and violence, President Cyril Ramaphosa said, according to a statement from his office on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa made the comments during consultations with the leaders of political parties on ways to address the ongoing unrest. The leaders urged him to put more troops on the streets.

"President Ramaphosa welcomed proposals made by political leaders and said expanded deployment of the South African National Defence Force was being addressed," the statement said.

