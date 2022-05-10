S.African labour union to strike at ArcelorMittal over wages
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CAPE TOWN, May 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's metal-workers' union said it will launch a wage-related strike on Wednesday at ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (ACLJ.J) after talks with the management over salary hikes hit a deadlock.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said on Monday it had provided a 48-hour strike notice, in line with labour regulations after mediation efforts failed.
NUMSA sought an across-the-board wage increase of 10%, a housing allowance, and an 80% medical aid contribution from the employer, among other demands.
Africa's biggest steel producer, majority owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA (MT.LU), has only offered 5% across the board, as well as cash incentives, the union said, adding, "We reject this proposal."
ArcelorMittal spokesperson was not immediately available for a comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.