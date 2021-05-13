Skip to main content

AfricaS.African lender Absa expects 10-fold jump in half-year profit

Reuters
2 minute read

The logo of South Africa's Absa bank is seen outside an Absa branch in Cape Town, South Africa, March 10, 2020.REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

South Africa's Absa (ABGJ.J) expects a 10-fold profit jump for the six months to June 30, it said on Thursday, citing cost controls and reduced bad debts.

The bank reported headline earnings per share, the country's main profit measure, of 67.7 cents in the same period last year.

One of South Africa's top four banks, Absa is bouncing back from hefty provisions taken last year due to the pandemic.

It said on Thursday that the credit charge at its corporate and investment bank, as well as for its home and personal loans books had "improved substantially".

"Credit impairments dropped by mid-teens year on year," it said, adding the bank also benefited from falling costs and strong trading revenue.

Revenue was flat, while business outside of South Africa saw a fall in profit on higher costs.

The bank was one of two South African lenders to hold off on a resumption of dividends at its full-year results in March.

Investors were surprised by the sudden departure of CEO Daniel Mminele last month, after just 15 months in the job. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · May 11, 2021 · 4:33 PM UTCPower generation woes in Ivory Coast and Ghana hit industry and neighbours

A drop in electricity generation in Ivory Coast and Ghana has left households and businesses fuming as well as cutting power supplies to neighbouring West African countries Mali and Burkina Faso, officials said.

AfricaCameroonian transgender women convicted of 'attempted homosexuality'
AfricaKenya plans to set up emissions trading system
AfricaS.African lender Absa expects 10-fold jump in half-year profit
AfricaVaccine waiver talks can make drug firms the heroes, U.S. trade chief says