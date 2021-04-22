Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AfricaS.African miner Amplats' first-quarter output up 59% after plant repairs

Reuters
1 minute read

A cow is seen near the AngloAmerican sign board outside the Mogalakwena platinum mine in Mokopane , north-western part of South Africa , Limpopo province May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's Anglo American Platinum's (Amplats) (AMSJ.J) first-quarter refined output rose 59% year on year as its processing facility returned to normal capacity after an explosion last year.

The precious metals miner said refined production increased to 973,000 ounces in the quarter after completion of the rebuild of its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) in November. Total production rose 7% to 1.021 million ounces.

Amplats declared force majeure and cut its production outlook last year after the explosion at the ACP plant halted processing activity.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · April 21, 2021 · 11:48 PM UTCRebels threaten to march on capital as Chad reels from president’s battlefield death

The son of Chad's slain leader Idriss Deby took over as president and armed forces commander on Wednesday as rebel forces threatened to march on the capital, deepening the turmoil in a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamist militants in Africa.

AfricaCash-strapped Africa overwhelmed by COVID vaccine challenge
AfricaFaith, flora and fabric: How a Senegalese village became a desert oasis
AfricaMozambique's Nyusi vows to restore peace in gas-rich Cabo Delgado
AfricaExplainer: Who are the rebels threatening to take Chad's capital?