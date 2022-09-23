S.African power cuts to ease over weekend, more seen next week

A message on a board at the entrance of a shop is seen as electricity issues continue due to South Africa's struggling power utility Eskom implementing regular power cuts - called 'load-shedding' - because of ageing coal-fired power stations, in Cape Town, South Africa, September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South African state-owned utility Eskom said on Friday that it would reduce the level of scheduled power cuts over the weekend and that more outages were probable next week.

Eskom said in a statement that electricity cuts would be lowered from the current "Stage 5" to "Stage 4" on Saturday morning at 0500 local time (0300 GMT), until 0500 local time on Sunday.

They will then be lowered to "Stage 3" until 0500 local time on Monday.

"The capacity constraints will persist throughout next week, and current indications are that load-shedding will be implemented at Stage 3 for most of the week," Eskom added, using a term for power outages.

This year is set to see a record amount of electricity shed from the grid in Africa's most industrialised nation, choking economic growth and fuelling public frustration.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning

