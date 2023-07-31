S.African realtor Liberty Two Degrees posts 7.4% rise in interim profit

JOHANNESBURG, July 31 (Reuters) - South African commercial property group Liberty Two Degrees (L2DJ.J) said on Monday its half-year distribution, or part of the profit that will be distributed as dividends, rose 7.4%.

Its distribution per share - the primary measure of profits in real estate investment trusts (REITs) - rose to 18.77 South African cents in the six months ended June 30, from 17.48 cents a year earlier.

The company, like the rest of the property sector in South Africa, had to contend with rising interest rates and high cost of serving debt amid rolling blackouts.

Its majority owner Standard Bank (SBKJ.J) said last week it would buy out minority shareholders of the company and de-list it to reward shareholders.

L2D distributed 100% of profits to shareholders, consistent with the previous year. REITs operating in South Africa are required to distribute at least 75% of their profits to shareholders.

Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Subhranshu Sahu

