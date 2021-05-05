Skip to main content

AfricaS.African telecom operator MTN's Q1 revenue jumps 18%

Reuters
2 minute read

Mobile operator MTN Group (MTNJ.J) on Wednesday posted a near 18% jump in first-quarter revenue, led by a double-digit growth in commercial operations across South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana.

MTN and its peer Vodacom Group (VODJ.J), which together control over 70% of the South African mobile market in terms of subscribers, hugely benefited last year from demand boost for data and digital financial services as people shifted to online modes of functioning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company's revenue from fintech operations, which account for 10% of total revenue, expanded by 31% on the back of an 87% increase in online financial transactions.

MTN said in the first quarter of 2021 data consumption grew by a third led by "sustained demand for work-from-home service, digital entertainment as well as online education offerings".

The company's revenue for the quarter ended March 31 was up 17.8% at 42.3 billion rand ($2.93 billion).

MTN's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which measure its operating profit, were up 21.3%. EBITDA margin widened to 44.2% from 42.7% from a year earlier.

The company's shares have risen by over 200% since the market crashed in mid-March last year.

($1 = 14.4250 rand)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · May 4, 2021 · 10:44 AM UTCAustralian PM hears emotional plea for Cameroonian asylum-seekers

A woman approached Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison in tears on Tuesday after he held a news conference in Queensland, as she made an emotional plea for him to help her family in Cameroon and asylum-seekers from Africa.

AfricaS.African telecom operator MTN's Q1 revenue jumps 18%

Mobile operator MTN Group (MTNJ.J) on Wednesday posted a near 18% jump in first-quarter revenue, led by a double-digit growth in commercial operations across South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana.

AfricaSouth African factory activity expands at faster pace in April -PMI
AfricaKenya private sector activity slumps on COVID-19 restrictions -PMI

Kenya's private sector activity plunged in April, contracting for the first time in 11 months, after fresh restrictions were imposed to curb a third wave of COVID-19 infections, a survey showed on Wednesday.

AfricaFrench journalist kidnapped in northern Mali appears in video

A French journalist kidnapped by Islamist militants in the northern Mali city of Gao last month has appeared in a video appealing to French authorities to do everything they can to free him.