S.Africa's Biovac to start making Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in H2 2022 - CEO
CAPE TOWN, July 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's Biovac Institute is aiming to start production of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) in the second half of next year, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.
Morena Makhoana told Reuters the Cape Town-based firm would ramp up production of the COVID-19 vaccine before reaching output of 100 million doses a year around early 2023. read more
