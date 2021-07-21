Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
S.Africa's Biovac to start making Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in H2 2022 - CEO

A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

CAPE TOWN, July 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's Biovac Institute is aiming to start production of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) in the second half of next year, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

Morena Makhoana told Reuters the Cape Town-based firm would ramp up production of the COVID-19 vaccine before reaching output of 100 million doses a year around early 2023. read more

Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Alexander Winning

