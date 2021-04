South African mobile operator Cell C reported a wider annual net loss on Tuesday, mainly due to an impairment and once-off expenses in the first half of the year.

Net loss before tax came in at 5.5 billion rand ($385.55 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from a loss of 4.1 billion rand in 2019.

($1 = 14.2653 rand)

