A man walks past a closed branch of South African drug retailer Clicks in Cape Town, South Africa, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

South African pharmacist Clicks (CLSJ.J) said on Monday it planned to acquire 25 in-store pharmacies, their drug stocks and staff from retailer Pick N Pay (PIKJ.J).

In a joint statement the companies said the sale, subject to regulatory approvals, would not have a material impact on the earnings or financial position of either of them.

Clicks, which will rebrand the pharmacies, has been on a drive to extend the reach of its network. This latest acquisition increases its number of outlets to 632 nationally.

Pick N Pay Chief Operating Officer Adrian Naude said its small pharmacy division was not part of its future growth strategy.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.