S.Africa's Discovery scraps dividend, flags possible capital raise

The logo of South Africa's Discovery group in seen on its headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's insurer Discovery (DSYJ.J) scrapped its annual dividend on Thursday and said it may have to raise equity capital to cover costs linked to its investment in China's Ping An (601318.SS), sending its shares down more than 7%.

The company, which ties premium rates to its clients' lifestyles, has not paid a dividend since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold last year and said ongoing uncertainty over the impact of the virus meant it would continue to withhold payments for now.

The pandemic has hit the company's core life business hard, with Discovery saying the impact was worse than expected in South Africa and more severe than in its other market, Britain.

Newer business lines drove growth but Discovery said its partnership with Ping An, which delivered a 126% rise in normalised operating profit, required 1.5 billion rand ($104 million) more capital from Discovery to meet regulatory requirements.

"Discovery has previously responded to fund such growth opportunities through equity rather than debt," it said, adding it was weighing options but any equity raised would be ring-fenced for this purpose.

"The reintroduction of ordinary dividends will be considered on an ongoing basis," it said.

The insurer also said it would make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for its employees from January and that it would give better premiums to vaccinated Discovery Life members.

The insurer had aleady flagged a more than tenfold rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa. HEPS stood at 454.7 cents, compared to 45 cents a year earlier and in the middle of its forecast range.

The main driver of the rise was the impact of changes in its economic assumptions. On a normalised basis its HEPS fell by 9% to 518.7 cents, compared to 570.7 cents last year.

Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Wendell Roelf, Edmund Blair and Barbara Lewis

