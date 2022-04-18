South Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts to replenish emergency reserves

Thandiwe Sithole looks at her mobile phone as she studies by a candle light during one of frequent power outages from South African utility Eskom caused by its aging coal-fired plants, in Soweto, South Africa March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, April 17 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said on Sunday that it would implement "Stage 2" scheduled power cuts from 16:00 local time (1400 GMT) until 0300 GMT on Wednesday to replenish its emergency generation reserves.

Eskom added in a statement that the power system remained unpredictable and that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require higher stages of load-shedding, a term for power outages.

Reporting by Alexander Winning

