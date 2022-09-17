S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Locals walk past electricity pylons during frequent power outages from South African utility Eskom, caused by its aging coal-fired plants, in Soweto, South Africa, July 3, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

CAPE TOWN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said power outages will be ratcheted up a notch to 'Stage 5' from 1000 a.m. (0800 GMT) local on Saturday until 0500 a.m. on Monday after five generating units broke down overnight.

Stage 5 power cuts meant around 5,000 megawatts of electricity would be cut from the national grid in a staggered bid to prevent a complete grid collapse.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.