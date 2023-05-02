S.Africa's Harmony Gold reports fatality at Kusasalethu mine















May 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold (HARJ.J) on Tuesday reported a fatality at its Kusasalethu mine, 90 kilometres west of Johannesburg.

The company said the accident occurred on April 30 and that it had temporarily ceased work in the affected section, pending an internal investigation.

This is the sixth fatality reported in Harmony's current financial year, which ends in June 2023. The company recorded 13 deaths in the last financial year.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











