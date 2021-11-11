South Africa's last white president, FW de Klerk, dies at home

South Africa's former president Frederik Willem de Klerk arrives at a news conference one day ahead of the 13th World Summit of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates in Warsaw October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's last white president Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk died on Thursday morning at his home in Cape Town, the FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement.

"Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer," the statement said.

He was 85 years old.

