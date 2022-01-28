S.Africa's Massmart sales drop as COVID curbs, civil unrest weigh

A worker walks beneath a logo at Makro Store Riversands of South African retailer Massmart in Midrand, South Africa, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings (MSMJ.J) said on Friday its annual total sales dropped, dented by pandemic-related liquor trading restrictions, supply chain disruptions and as the South African retailer lost sales from stores damaged during the civil unrest last year.

The company's total group sales came in at 84.9 billion rand ($5.50 billion) in the 52-week period ended Dec. 26, 2021, a drop of 1.9% from year-ago numbers.

($1 = 15.4284 rand)

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

