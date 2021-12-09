Africa
S.Africa's Omicron-linked COVID-19 wave hits record near 22,400 new cases
1 minute read
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's fourth COVID-19 wave linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant produced a record 22,391 new cases, but only 22 deaths, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in its daily update on Thursday.
The new cases brought the total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in South Africa to 3,093,452, and the total deaths over the same period to 90,060.
Reporting by Tim Cocks Editing by Mark Heinrich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.