S.Africa's Omicron-linked COVID-19 wave hits record near 22,400 new cases

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, amidst the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 9, 2021. REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's fourth COVID-19 wave linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant produced a record 22,391 new cases, but only 22 deaths, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in its daily update on Thursday.

The new cases brought the total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in South Africa to 3,093,452, and the total deaths over the same period to 90,060.

