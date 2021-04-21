Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AfricaS.Africa's Pick n Pay annual profit hit by alcohol ban

Reuters
2 minutes read

Shoppers queue to stock up on groceries at a Pick n Pay store during a nationwide lockdown of 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko -

South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay (PIKJ.J) reported a 21.4% decline in annual earnings on Wednesday, weighed down by a ban on the sale of alcohol and other products and by one-off compensation costs.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, for the 52 weeks ended Feb. 28 fell to 229.31 cents from 291.90 cents.

Comparable HEPS, which excludes hyperinflation accounting, fell by 16.8%.

Group turnover growth of 4.3% was significantly impacted by bans on the sale of alcohol, cigarettes and other tobacco products, which resulted in an estimated 4 billion rand ($280 million) in lost sales.

Sales in core food and groceries in South Africa grew by 10%, while liquor and tobacco sales fell 31%. Clothing sales increased 1.3%.

Online sales jumped with a 150% increase in active online customers, said the retailer, which also operates in Zimbabwe and Zambia, as people avoided crowded malls and shops.

Trading expenses grew 8.1%, due to 200 million rand ($13.99 million) in additional costs related to the group's COVID-19 operational response.

They also reflected 200 million rand in one-off compensation costs related to voluntary and structured employee severance programmes.

($1 = 14.2977 rand)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 8:19 AM UTCCash-strapped Africa overwhelmed by COVID vaccine challenge

When Ghana received 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from India last month, it hit a frustrating roadblock: it had not trained enough staff to distribute them.

AfricaOBITUARY Idriss Deby, Chad's president and West's ally against Islamists
AfricaFirefighters battle to contain blaze on S.Africa’s Table Mountain
AfricaS.Africa's rand weakens as virus resurgence fears hit appetite
AfricaMozambique's Nyusi vows to restore peace in gas-rich Cabo Delgado