South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday called on pharmaceutical companies to transfer mRNA vaccine technology to low and middle income countries "free of intellectual property barriers".

Speaking at a virtual World Health Organization (WHO) briefing, Ramaphosa added that vaccine nationalism was seriously threatening the world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and deepening inequality.

"Let us together challenge vaccine nationalism and ensure that protecting intellectual property rights does not come at the expense of human lives," he added.

