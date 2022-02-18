S.Africa's Ramaphosa: COVAX must buy vaccines from local manufacturing hubs

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures as he addresses media representatives as he arrives for the first day of a European Union- African Union summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, February 17, 2022. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

CAPE TOWN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday that the global vaccine distribution scheme COVAX and vaccines alliance GAVI should commit themselves to buying vaccines from local manufacturing hubs.

"The lack of a market for vaccines produced in Africa is something that should be concerning to all of us. Organizations such as COVAX and GAVI need to commit to buying vaccines from local manufacturers instead of going outside of those hubs that have been set up," Ramaphosa said.

He was speaking after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the first six African countries, including South Africa, to receive the technology needed to produce mRNA vaccines. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia Chege

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.