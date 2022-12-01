S.Africa's Ramaphosa delays parliamentary appearance after panel report















JOHANNESBURG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer answer lawmakers' questions in parliament on Thursday, a statement from parliament said, after he requested a postponement to consider the contents of a panel report that found preliminary evidence that he had violated his oath of office.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.