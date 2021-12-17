S.Africa's Ramaphosa recovering from COVID-19, symptoms still mild - presidency

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 27, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is making good progress with his recovery from COVID-19 while continuing to receive treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency said on Friday.

Ramaphosa, who was given Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in February, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Kevin Liffey

