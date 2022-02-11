1 minute read
S.Africa's Ramaphosa says government to formalise cannabis industry
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CAPE TOWN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday his government wants to expand its nascent domestic cannabis industry as it looks to tap global demand and grow local production and exports.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Alexander Winning, Emma Rumney and Tim Cocks; Editing by James Macharia Chege
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.