S.Africa's Ramaphosa says government to formalise cannabis industry

South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa, February 10, 2022. Nic Bothma/Pool via REUTERS

CAPE TOWN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday his government wants to expand its nascent domestic cannabis industry as it looks to tap global demand and grow local production and exports.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Alexander Winning, Emma Rumney and Tim Cocks; Editing by James Macharia Chege

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.