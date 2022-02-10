S.Africa's Ramaphosa says power capacity must be expanded to attract investment

Locals walk past Eskom's electricity pylons as they return from work in Orlando, Soweto township, South Africa, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

CAPE TOWN Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that electricity generation capacity must be expanded, in order to tackle an unreliable power supply that was holding back the economy.

He added that his other aims for 2022 included overcoming covid-19, infrastructure rollout, increasing local production and creating jobs.

Reporting by Alexander Winning, Emma Rumney and Wendell Roelf Writing by Tim Cocks Editing by James Macharia Chege

