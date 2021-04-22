Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AfricaS.Africa's rand flat as markets wait for global cues

Reuters
2 minutes read

South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Illustration

South Africa's rand was flat on Thursday, as investors waited for direction from global drivers including U.S. jobless numbers and the outcome of a European Central Bank meeting.

At 0548 GMT, the rand traded at 14.2600 versus the dollar, 0.07% weaker than its New York close on Wednesday, with analysts saying it was stuck in a narrow trading range for now.

"The global backdrop remains uneventful, with markets waiting for new events to provide them with direction," said Bianca Botes, executive director of Citadel Global.

She pointed to an upcoming interest rate decision from the European Central Bank and U.S. jobless claims as two factors that could drive markets later on Thursday.

The rand tends to be led mostly by global factors, with local events having a smaller impact. Analysts noted on Wednesday that even an uptick in local inflation had little effect on the currency. read more

Government bonds were also unchanged, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 flat at 9.090%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · April 21, 2021 · 11:48 PM UTCRebels threaten to march on capital as Chad reels from president’s battlefield death

The son of Chad's slain leader Idriss Deby took over as president and armed forces commander on Wednesday as rebel forces threatened to march on the capital, deepening the turmoil in a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamist militants in Africa.

AfricaCash-strapped Africa overwhelmed by COVID vaccine challenge
AfricaFaith, flora and fabric: How a Senegalese village became a desert oasis
AfricaMozambique's Nyusi vows to restore peace in gas-rich Cabo Delgado
AfricaExplainer: Who are the rebels threatening to take Chad's capital?