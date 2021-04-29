AfricaS.Africa's Sasol expects full-year profit to improve by 20%
South African petrochemical firm Sasol (SOLJ.J) said on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year that ended June 30 is expected to improve by at least 20%.
The world's top manufacturer of motor fuel reported a headline loss per share of 11.79 rand ($0.8293) in the year ended June 2020.
HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.
($1 = 14.2162 rand)
