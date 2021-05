South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands (TBSJ.J) said on Thursday it expects its half-year profits to rise by up to 55% versus a year earlier.

Its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - in the six months to March 31 would likely be between 724 and 758 cents, it said, compared to 489 cents a year earlier.

