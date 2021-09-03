S.Africa's top court dismisses bid to postpone local elections

Waeeda Salie, casts her ballot at a polling station, during the South Africa's parliamentary and provincial elections, in Cape Town, South Africa, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

CAPE TOWN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's top court on Friday dismissed an application by the Electoral Commission to postpone local elections on October 27, although it ruled the government proclamation for that date was invalid.

The court ruled that the government should set a date for the elections between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1, but that first the Electoral Commission should have the chance to determine whether it can conduct a voter registration weekend, court documents showed.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Emma Rumney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.