S.Africa's Transnet to lift force majeure at container terminals from Monday

Container ships wait to load and offload goods in port during a 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cape Town, South Africa, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Reuters) - South African state logistics firm Transnet [RIC:RIC:TRAN.UL] on Friday said it would lift the force majeure it declared at its container terminals from Monday, after a cyber attack hampered operations.

The force majeure -- a contractual clause invoked when factors outside a company's control render it unable to meet its commitments to customers -- took effect from July 22 at terminals in the ports of Cape Town, Durban, Ngqura and Port Elizabeth.

"Transnet believes it is now in a position to service its customers and meet all contractual obligations reliably," the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.