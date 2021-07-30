Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Africa

S.Africa's Transnet to lift force majeure at container terminals from Monday

Container ships wait to load and offload goods in port during a 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cape Town, South Africa, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Reuters) - South African state logistics firm Transnet [RIC:RIC:TRAN.UL] on Friday said it would lift the force majeure it declared at its container terminals from Monday, after a cyber attack hampered operations.

The force majeure -- a contractual clause invoked when factors outside a company's control render it unable to meet its commitments to customers -- took effect from July 22 at terminals in the ports of Cape Town, Durban, Ngqura and Port Elizabeth.

"Transnet believes it is now in a position to service its customers and meet all contractual obligations reliably," the company said in a statement.

