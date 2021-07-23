Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Africa

S.Africa's Transnet says has identified and isolated the source of IT disruption

Container ships wait to load and offload goods in port during a 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cape Town, South Africa, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, July 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's state-owned firm Transnet said on Friday it had identified and isolated the source of the disruption to its IT systems, which impacted its container terminals.

The freight logistics firm was hit by a suspected cyber attack, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, affecting some of its container terminal operations. read more

Transnet, which operates major ports and a huge railway network, said it was prioritising the export of reefer containers, used mainly to transport perishable cargo at a controlled temperature, primarily through the port of Durban as this was the peak of the citrus season.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Promit Mukherjee

