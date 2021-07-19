Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sao Tome presidential run-off to pit ex-PM against former minister

July 19 (Reuters) - A former infrastructure minister and a former prime minister have advanced to the second round of Sao Tome and Principe's presidential election, the electoral commission said on Monday.

Carlos Vila Nova, a former infrastructure minister who represents the party of outgoing President Evaristo Carvalho, finished first in Sunday's first round with over 39% of the vote, commission president Fernando Maquengo told reporters.

Guilherme Posser da Costa, who served as prime minister of the small island nation in the Gulf of Guinea from 1999-2001, finished second with nearly 21%, Maquengo said.

The run-off will be held on Aug. 8.

Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Himani Sarkar

