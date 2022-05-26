Senegal health minister sacked after babies die in hospital fire

A policeman stands guard at the entrance of a hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire in the neonatal ward, in Tivaouane, Senegal May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

DAKAR, May 26 (Reuters) - Senegal President Macky Sall on Thursday sacked his health minister, Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, a government decree showed, after 11 babies were killed by a fire in a hospital neonatal ward.

Sarr will be replaced by Marie Khemesse Ngom Ndiaye, the ministry's director general, according to the decree.

Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Aaron Ross

