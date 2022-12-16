Senegal issues 12-year treasury bond of 150 bln CFA francs -NSIA Bank















ABIDJAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Senegal on Thursday issued a 150 billion CFA franc ($232.31 million) 12-year treasury bond to finance its 2023 budget, said NSIA Bank, a lead manager of the auction.

The bond, which is being sold with a unit of 10,000 CFA francs at an annual rate of 5.95%, will be marketed from Dec. 15 to Dec. 27 to investors across the region's eight-nation CFA franc currency zone.

It will then be sold on the West Africa BRVM Bourse.

($1 = 645.7000 CFA francs)

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Leslie Adler











